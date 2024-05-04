Huawei Envisions Plan for Digital Corridor in Pakistan; Planning Ministry To Materialize Digital Economy Collaboration

A strategic collaboration between Huawei Pakistan and the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives is set to usher in a new era of digital transformation in Pakistan. A high-level delegation from Huawei Pakistan, led by CEO Mr. Ethan Sun, met with Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal to discuss ambitious plans for a Digital Corridor and bolstering the nation’s digital economy.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential as a key player in the global digital landscape, the Huawei delegation underscored the importance of leveraging digital advancements to drive economic growth. With Pakistanis representing the second largest nationality employed by Huawei, the delegation emphasized the country’s readiness to embrace digital innovation.

Central to the discussions were initiatives to be incorporated within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II, aimed at harnessing Pakistan’s digital potential. Key pillars identified for the establishment of a robust digital corridor included connectivity, data centers, firewall protection, and smart governance.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation, emphasizing its necessity for sustained economic progress. Proposals for Islamabad to serve as a model smart city and the establishment of an Innovation Center at UET Narowal were also discussed, with Huawei expressing keen interest in collaborating on these initiatives.

Furthermore, Huawei highlighted plans to introduce low-cost smartphones to the Pakistani market, aiming to enhance mobile network experiences and contribute to the development of the telecom sector.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment of both parties to drive technological innovation and economic growth in Pakistan, setting the stage for a transformative partnership in the digital realm. As Pakistan’s digital landscape continues to evolve, collaborations such as these are poised to propel the nation towards a prosperous digital future.