Azerbaijan desirous of enhancing ties with Pakistan in various sectors

Azerbaijan has expressed its desire to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in various sectors, particularly Communication and Transport.

The desire was expressed by Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov during a meeting with Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in Islamabad.

The ambassador said investors of Azerbaijan are interested in realizing vast ranging investment in Pakistan. Abdul Aleem Khan apprised the envoy of investment opportunities in energy, health, information technology and Communications sectors of the country.