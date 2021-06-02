Shreya Ghoshal shared the first glimpse of her son. The Indian singer delighted fans with the first ever photo of her son.

She was blessed with a baby boy on May 22 and it is today that Shreya shared the first glimpse of her son.

The Kannu Hodiyaka singer also shared the name of her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

The singer took to Instagram where she shared the first photo of herself and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya holding their son with the caption, “Introducing – Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.”

She also added, “In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love,” with a heart emoji.

She mentions, “It is still feeling like a dream,” and she also mentions that she is grateful for him.

Shreya Ghoshal shared the first glimpse of her son through Instagram. Many fans and celebrities congratulated the singer’s post.

Many celebrities’ such as Neha Kakkar, Ashmit Patel, and Abhijeet Sawant congratulated the couple. Dia Mirza also commented, “Be blessed little one. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can’t wait to meet you.”