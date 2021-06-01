Instagram modifies algorithm after coming under fire for censored pro-Palestinian content

Instagram after being accused of not showing pro-Palestinian messages during the conflict will be changing the algorithm and will show the content that has been re-posted at the same rate as an original content.

The social media app had given priority to the stories that had original content and not the re-shared stories which had gotten them in deep waters.

Instagram claims that it was not intentional and it was not to cover any particular stances or views.

Instagram came under fire as during the Gaza conflict not many pro- Palestinian messages were shared as they were not given much light as compared to original content.

A spokesperson said, “It’s also caused people to believe we were suppressing stories about particular topics or points of view. We want to be really clear – this isn’t the case.”

This change came after it was highlighted by many people among them being Facebook employees, which is a parent company of Instagram, that the content that was showing pro- Palestine messages was being shown with a warning or were getting flagged.

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, who is an Israeli, also acknowledged the users in early May when they complained that they could not post content related to Palestine.

Yesterday we experienced a technical bug, which impacted millions of people’s stories, highlights and archives around the world. For people impacted by this bug, they saw their stories that were re-sharing posts disappear and their archive and highlights stories were missing. https://t.co/E2WTcTN7Jt — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) May 7, 2021