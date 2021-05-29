Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Khyber

Workers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday commemorated Youm-e-Takbeer at Bara press club, aimed to make Pakistan’s defence unbeatable.

The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan the seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state to be equipped with a nuclear arsenal.

Large number of the party workers from all three tehsils of district and traders of Bara Bazaar participated in the moot.

Addressing on the occasion Provincial chief PML-N Zahir Shah Afridi, district President Asghar Khan Afridi, ex-Fata leader Faqir Muhammad,Nowsherwan, Sajid Khan, Said Ghajan, Malik Sardar Azam, President of Bara shopkeepers and others said that 28 May, was the day of safeness, intactness and autonomy of Pakistan.

It was the day when Pakistan became world seventh and first Muslim country with nuclear capabilities, they remarked.

They added that the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shun the international pressure and conducted nuclear test explosions, making the defense of Pakistan undefeatable.

Pakistan became the most prosperous country of South Asia with the imposition of pro-people economy policies by the government of PML-N under the headship of Nawaz Sharif, they said.

At the end the participants cut the cake to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer.