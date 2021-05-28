Spark 7 Pro marks another successful campaign for TECNO Mobile Pakistan

Mobile gaming has surged miraculously in recent years as the likes of PUBG and Call of Duty have set the quality bar to new heights. Our gaming youth strives to find the best features in their smartphones. They have become technologically literate and demand top-quality products at reasonable prices. We came across the perfect smartphone that understands the huge demand for gaming smartphones. It was none other, TECNO that came up with the perfect device named Spark 7 Pro.

What makes Spark 7 Pro the best gaming phone? Processor is the first thing the buyer observes while buying a new smartphone. This new Spark phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that is more than enough for an amazing gaming experience. Some other features include a 5000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate, and storage is 64GB/4GB RAM. These features are available for only PKR 21,999 with a special discount of PKR 1000 on all purchases till June 3, 2021. Moreover, you also get a chance to win 1000 LED TV’s through a mystery box.

The hype for Spark 7 Pro was amazing! They introduced Spark girl for Spark 7 Pro. The Spark girl was Minal Khan, who is adored by the youth. Minal Khan portrays the elegance, style and the Spark this new Spark 7 Pro brings with itself. It led to a massive response from the people. They went crazy over the launch of the new phone. Hence, in the first hour, TECNO sold 5132 devices. These numbers are truly amazing! On the day of launch, hashtag #Spark7Pro was top trending on both, Google trends and Twitter. It shows that people were completely invested in the product.

The overall presented package, the perfect selection of the brand ambassador, and social media campaigns added to the success of Spark 7 Pro. You can also experience the quality of the phone yourself! Do not wait and question your decision, just hurry up and buy the new Spark 7 Pro. By ordering now, you can avail yourself of numerous online offers associated with the Spark 7 Pro.

Now, TECNO is focused on bringing something new to the people after the success of Spark 7 Pro. If you want to follow the buzz and stay updated with the future possibilities. Then keep in touch with the social media pages of TECNO.