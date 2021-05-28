Innovative features make WhatsApp unhackable

If you use the globally popular messaging app WhatsApp to exchange messages, you know that sharing 6-digit code with anyone can cause your WhatsApp account to be hacked.

Foreign media reports have claimed that the accounts of many WhatsApp users have been hacked around the world after sharing the code, but the WhatsApp administration has been working for a long time to overcome this important problem. Web Beta Info says that WhatsApp is working on a new feature ‘Flash Call’ under which WhatsApp users will be able to verify their phone numbers directly after logging in.

To take advantage of the Flash Call feature, the user has to allow their phone call log, in which case the user will receive a direct call which will give them access to the WhatsApp account.

How can you use this feature?

This feature has been added to the beta version 2.21.11.7 of Android which will be an optional feature which will be enabled in case of permission to access WhatsApp from call log i.e. this feature will not be enabled till user’s permission.

Earlier, WhatsApp management had warned its users of 6-digit code messages, saying that WhatsApp users should not share 6-digit code with anyone.