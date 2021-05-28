Massacre in Palestine

Adolf Hitler crushed the Jews and left behind few to tell the tale to rest of the world. Those who survived were brought to the land of Palestine by the British when they didn’t have any specific place in the entire world to live on. The Palestinians who happened to be in Palestine, now have no right to be here. The same Jewish communities are forcing Palestinians to leave their holy homeland Palestine or die, recently razing 762 Palestinian villages to the ground, martyring thousands vanishing their history. Israeli Political leaders like, Menachem Begin, David Ben Gurion, Ariel Sharon, and Benjamin Netanyahu committed massacres and later became rulers to represent Israel. In 1948, Menachem Begin was in charge of the unit that slaughtered the inhabitants of Deir Yassin, including 1782 women and children. In 1953, Ariel Sharon led the slaughter of the inhabitants of Qibya, and in 1982 arranged for our allies to butcher 3691 in the refugee camps of Shatila and Sabra.

Carved in 1948 out of 80 percent of the land of Palestine, dispossessing its inhabitants and replacing them with Jews from Europe and other parts of the world. While the natives whose families lived on this land for thousands of years are not allowed to return. Jews from all over the world are welcome to instant citizenship. In 1967, the Israelis swallowed the remaining lands of Palestine – East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza – and placed their inhabitants under an oppressive military rule, controlling and humiliating every aspect of their lives. Now Palestinians are not allowed to live in Palestine. They are forced to join the millions of Palestinian refugees in the shanty camps of Lebanon and Jordan. Israel now has the power to control American policy. American Israel Public Affairs Committee can make or break any politician of its choosing, and as you see, they all compete to please Israel. All the forces and forums of the world are powerless against Israel, including the UN as Israelis have the American veto to block any condemnation of its war crimes. Ariel Sharon so eloquently phrased, “We control America”.

Israel influences American mainstream media too, and one can always find the news tailored to favour. Israelis have invested millions of dollars in PR representation, and CNN, New York Times, and others have been doing an extra ordinary job of promoting Israeli propaganda against the Muslims in general and the Palestinians in particular. Just look at other international news sources and you will see the difference. Palestinians want to negotiate for peace but they are not as smart as crook as the Israelis. Sooner or later Israel will negotiate, but will only let Palestinians have their municipalities. The Israelis control Palestinian borders, water, airspace and everything else. While negotiating cunning Israelis will swallow Palestinian hilltops and fill them with settlements, populated by the most extremist and armed to the teeth. These settlements will be connected with roads Palestinians are not allowed to use. The Palestinians will be imprisoned in little Bantustans between them, surrounded by checkpoints in every direction.

Israel the fourth strongest army in the world, possesses nuclear weapons. How dare Palestinian children confront Israeli oppression with stones, don’t the innocents know the Israeli soldiers won’t hesitate to blow their heads off? In recent days Israel has martyred 2083 innocent Palestinians and injured 7756 and have the mandate to continue since the international community remains silent. How long senseless world will continue Ignoring what Israel does in Palestine? Innocent Palestinians want freedom from brutal Israel but face bullets, tanks, missiles, Apaches and F-16s to obliterate them. The Israelis have placed Palestinian towns under siege, confiscated their lands, uprooted trees, demolished homes but the helpless innocent Palestinians continue demanding freedom. The entire Muslim World is not ready to strengthen Palestinians. The Palestinians should know that human rights be obtained with power. Israel over the years has become a very powerful state and it no more looks upon the US for any support except the crucial one that the US gives it at the UNSC. America and West strengthened the Israelis but the Muslim world is not ready to strengthen Palestinians.

No wonder no statement of condemnation comes from there as the US blocks all such statements with its immoral use of veto. The joint US-Israeli mantra on Palestine issue today is security first and peace only. The outside world, the brokers and sponsors of any Palestinian peace accord have all grown controversial and eventually the Palestinians have lost trust in them. Israel over the years has become very powerful state and it no more looks upon the US for any support except the crucial one that the US gives it at the UNSC. The UNSC, OIC and Arab League (AL) have proved their incapacity, incapability and mal-intention in resolving the disputes and conflicts of international significance especially of the Muslim world.

Since the formation of UN, OIC and AL non of the international flaring issues of the Muslim world is amicably resolved under these forums yet. To resolve conflicts and tyrannies like Palestine it is the need of the time that new block under the leadership of the most powerful and committed countries like Turkey, Iran and Malaysia be formed without waisting further time. Arabs and non Arabs can’t resolve their issues like Palestine, Kashmir and Cyprus unless new block is formed. I believe that new block lead by non Arab countries like Turkey, Iran and Malaysia can resolve matters of Palestine bitterly than the compromising Arabs. Flash the mind and just guess where the joint force of 42 Muslim countries is? This force of the Muslim countries was established under the patronage of KSA and Chieftainship of Pakistani retired General Raheel Sharif. It was established against whom? If this joint force was not to be used to fight Israeli aggression against helpless Palestinians then what was the objective and purpose of its formation? Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has demanded UN that international force be sent to Palestine. But tactfully didn’t refer joint force of Muslim world. Why not that force of 42 Muslim countries? The swords are always used against enemies not for mare dance. Only swords dance of General Raheel Sharif amongst the Arab leaders can’t horrify Israelis and resolve issues of Muslim world at all.

