Kartik Aaryan returns Rs 2 crore to Shah Rukh Khan’s company

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has yet again walked away from another movie. This was not just any movie, it was a movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment.

The movie titled Goodbye Freddie starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Ajay Bahl was to start shooting this June. However, it seems Kartik’s departure may cause delays as they would have to recast.

A source close to Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety actor claims that he opted out of the film due to creative differences between him and the director.

Another source claimed that Kartik did not find it suitable for his career to do another thriller film after shooting another.

Although the parting was amiable Kartik refunded Rs 2 crore which was the signing amount to Red Chillies Entertainment.