PPP responsible for losses of PSM: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said it was Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that has played a key role in losses of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), as its deficit reached Rs. 450 billion from Rs. 10 billion profit. Reacting to spokesman Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, he said those who are talking about industrial growth are actually behind the losses of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and responsible for its closure, said a press release. Shahbaz Gill said the recovery of the economy by strenuous efforts of the present regime, the political shop of the corrupt alliance has closed down and now they are criticizing for the sake of criticism and are not digesting the economic growth.













