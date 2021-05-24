Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi to lock horns in Tiger 3?

Bollywood mega stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi will be sharing the silver screen for the upcoming action movie Tiger 3.

Hashmi will be playing the role of a Pakistani ISI agent who will fight against Tiger, Salman Khan’s character, who is a RAW agent.

The Murder 2 actor’s character would be far different than any negative role he has done.

