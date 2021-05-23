103km Nokundi-Mashkhel road ‘to improve access to Iran’

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that work on the 103 kilometres Nokundi-Mashkhel Road had started that would improve access to Iran.

In his tweet, he said that detailed design of the 200-kilometres-long Mashkhel-Panjgur Road was also in process. He said that the entire remote region of Balochistan would be opened by connecting N-40 with N-85 and M-8 (Western Route of CPEC)-linking Chagai-Nokundi sector with Gwadar.

He said that Gwadar Port was becoming hub of economic activities under the mega CPEC project. A CPEC Authority official said that the development of roads in South Balochistan was key priority of the government to improve connectivity of the Gwadar with North.

He said that about 60 percent construction work of Basima-Khuzdar Road had been completed while construction of the Hoshab Awaran Road had also been started. “The prime minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realized,” he added.

The 146 kilometres Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s central alignment which connects Gwadar Port with Sindh. The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs 20 billion.

Similarly, the Basima-Khuzdar Road (N-30) is 106km-long having a cost of Rs11.749 billion. This project is expected to be completed by end of this year. With respect to the completed road projects under CPEC, the official said that the 449km Quetta to Hoshab road (N-85) had been completed and was operational.

He said that the 235km-long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road had also been completed and was operational. Similarly, the official said that the 193km Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250km Ratodero–Khuzdar (M-8) road was also operational.