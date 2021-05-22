Dengue surveillance being carried out in Lahore

LAHORE: Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathia on Saturday visited the Bata factory, Batapur, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed at field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, the public needed to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected anti-dengue arrangements at UC-18. AC City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-80 and directed the field staff to intensify dengue surveillance in the area.