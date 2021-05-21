Tribesmen held demos in favor of Palestine in Khyber

Like elsewhere in the country, on Friday Palestine Solidarity Day was observed across the district Khyber with a pledge to continue their support to Palestine till the freedom of Al-Quds.

In this connection a protest rally under the banner of Jamat-e-Islami(IS)Landi Kotal chapter was taken out here at Bacha Khan Chowk,Landi Kotal Bazaar on Friday.

The participants included the party workers and general masses while holding banners inscribed with slogans against Israel and in favor of Palestine people.

Speaking on the occasion general sectary JI, Khyber Ziaul Haq Afridi, tehsil ameer Haji Muhammad Hasan, Murad Hussain Afridi, Abdurrauf Shinwari,Haji Akbar and others categorically condemned the Israel air raids that martyred more than 232 innocent people of Palestine including children and women.

“Israel is busy in genocide of Palestine although neither the so called civilized European countries nor the Muslim countries can restrain it of massacres,” they added. They came hard on the rulers of Muslim Ummah who had turned deaf ears towards the Palestine people by the Israel and added excepting Turkey leader no one had courage to threat the Israel government. The JI elites asked for financial and moral support of the suppressed people of Palestine in the time of need.

The participants marched in front of the local press club and after offering prayers for the freedom of Al-Quds, dispersed peacefully.

Similarly, workers of JI beside members of civil society took out a protest rally from Markaz-e-Islami, Jamrud to Bab-e-Khyber where it turned into a public gathering. Those who led the rally including Muhammad Rafiq Afridi,Haji Muhammad,Safdar Afridi,Mubarak Shah and others disapproved the air strikes on Gaza conducted by the Israel forces, inflected heavy casualties on innocent Palestine.

Meanwhile, under the banner of JI and trade unions, a protest demonstration against the Israel atrocities was carried out at Khyber Square, Bara Bazaar on Friday.

The speakers urged the Muslims rulers to play their due role to stop bloodsheds of Palestinese in Gaza. They asked for a boycott of Israeli products.