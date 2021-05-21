UK one of the largest contributors of Roshan Digital Accounts

High Commissioner (HC) Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said that British Pakistanis’ response to the Prime Minister’s initiative of “Roshan Digital Account” has been very encouraging and the UK has become one of the largest contributors in terms of number of accounts opened so far.

He was speaking at a webinar on “Roshan Digital Account” (RDA) organized by Habib Metro Bank. Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Murtaza Syed, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange, Ali Jamali CEO Indus Motors, Mohsin Ali Nathani, CEO Habib Metro Bank; and Shafique Shahzad, Minister Trade at the High Commission addressed the webinar. The HC appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for allowing Pound Sterling denominated accounts, which he said, would help promote RDA in the UK. Moazzam Ahmad Khan apprised the participants about the mass awareness campaign undertaken by the Mission and its four Consulates to disseminate information about RDA in the UK through one-one-meetings, Khuli Katchehris and social media platforms. Terming the UK an important friend of Pakistan, HC Khan said: “The UK is the 3rd largest trade partner of Pakistan, 2nd largest source of investment and 3rd largest source of remittances to Pakistan. It also hosts a vibrant Pakistani diaspora of more than 1.6 million. Our exports have recorded an unprecedented growth of 31% during the first ten months of the current financial year and have registered the highest ever exports to the UK. Our remittances from the UK have registered an increase of 68% on a year-on-year basis.” HC commended Habib Metro Bank for organizing the webinar on such an important initiative. He also appreciated the efforts put in by SBP in making the initiative a success.