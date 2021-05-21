May 21: a day of special significance for China and Pakistan

May 21, 2021 is a day of special significance for the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As the Chinese old saying goes, “Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations.” 70 years ago, China and Pakistan joined hands overpass the Karakoram Mountains to formally establish diplomatic relations. The past 70 years have witnessed the two countries sharing weal and woe. The time-tested China-Pakistan friendship now sets exemplary for state-to-state relations, and is strategic asset for both countries, most dearly cherished by the two peoples.

Similar histories brought us close to each other. Both China and Pakistan are developing countries and have similar experiences in getting rid of foreign aggression and seeking independence. At such critical times, be it when New China endeavored to break the external blockade and open up a new prospect for diplomacy, or when Pakistan stood up to crises to defend national dignity, we have always been there for each other.

Similar ideas guide us stand shoulder to shoulder. China and Pakistan are the backbones in maintaining regional peace and stability. The two countries firmly defend multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation, commit to improving the global governance system, and support increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs. China and Pakistan always respect the diversity of civilizations, and advocate the vision of exchanges rather than estrangement, mutual learning rather than conflict, and coexistence rather than seeking superiority.

Common interests deepen our cooperation. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative. 46 projects have been completed or under construction, with a total investment of US$25.4 billion. The CPEC successfully helped Pakistan solve the power shortage that has plagued it for decades, established the main traffic line from north to south, and revitalized Gwadar Port to become a regional trade hub. China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for six consecutive years and largest source of FDI for seven consecutive years.

The tests of crisis reconfirms our common choice. The two peoples are always the first to lend a helping hand to each other when the other side is in trouble. When Wenchuan earthquake hit China in 2008, and when flood plagued Pakistan in 2010, both sides supported each other with full efforts. After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the governments, armies and all walks of life of the two countries have rendered mutual assistance, and carried out close cooperation in fields of emergency supplies, Covid-19 prevention experiences-sharing, vaccine research and development, thus setting a model for international cooperation against the pandemic.

2021 is a year of great significance for both China and Pakistan. China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and is implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan to embark on a new journey of modernization. Pakistan is making every effort to develop its economy and realize the Naya Pakistan vision proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, providing us with new opportunities for China-Pakistan cooperation. Standing at a new historic starting point, the two countries should further implement the important consensus reached by our leaders, continue to deepen the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan, and jointly build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

China will continue to put Pakistan on the top agenda of its diplomacy, and firmly support Pakistan to maintain sovereign independence and territorial integrity, and exert a greater constructive role in international and regional affairs. We will continue to provide Pakistan support of medical supplies and vaccines within our capacity until Pakistan completely defeats the pandemic. Following the principle of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, opening-up and inclusiveness, China will work with Pakistan to boost high-quality development of the CPEC, focus more on industry, agriculture, science and technology and people’s livelihood, so as to develop Pakistan’s manufacturing industry and increase employment and income of its people. China will continue to work closely with Pakistan to deepen the friendship between the two peoples, especially the young generation. We will endeavor to carry forward the China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship for another 70 years, enhancing the all-weather friendship and all-dimensional cooperation, and work together to uplift China-Pakistan bilateral relations to a new level with a brighter future.

Last but not the least, on behalf of the Embassy of China in Pakistan, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and great respect to Pakistani friends from all circles who care about and support the development of our bilateral relations.

Chin-Pak Dosti Zindabad!

The writer is the Ambassador of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan