Vaccine inequality deepens: More men than women are getting vaccinated in Landi Kotal

As a countrywide immunization drive continues, a gender based vaccine gap has emerged, as more men than women received vaccine jabs in Covid 19 center of sub-division Landi Kotal.

In- charge vaccination center in district headquarter hospital Landi Kotal Muhammad Naqeeb told Daily Times that so far approximately 3,083 person including health officials and citizens have been vaccinated, among whom 2,646 persons have received first does while 437 have got two doses and the center has enough vaccines to facilitate the willing visitors.

But, according to the center record, out of every hundred people vaccinated, 80% are men while 20% are female who got vaccinated in the center.

He urged on segments of the society to create awareness among the general masses to get vaccinated without gender difference.

Dr Kaleem Shinwari who came to the center along with his spouse for their second dose vaccination said that the pandemic does not differentiate male and female but it spreads, therefore it is obligatory that both male and female obtain vaccination before the situation gets out of control.

“Carelessness in female vaccination will not reduce the menace of spread of the deadly disease,” he remarked.

He maintained that the tribesmen are least careful concerning women’s health, so he stressed upon the locals to register both male and female members of their families and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The study conducted by the director of institute of pathology and diagnostic medicine, Khyber Medical University stated that a surge has been noted in lab tests among the women.

It further revealed that the test ratio among females has surged to 39% in the third wave as compared to 35% in the second wave and 28% in the first wave of Covid 19.The study shows that the corona virus also exists in number among females.

When Field Supervisor Medical Officer (FSMO)Dr Usman said that lack of awareness among the general masses is the main cause of barring women from vaccination.

Health department initiated all necessary measures to persuade dwellers of the area both male and female, to visit its centers from 08:00 am to 08 pm and get vaccinated. He called upon all members of society to play their due role and motivate residents of aging under forty to come to the corona vaccination centers and have the corona doses.

According to the 2017 census report, the total population of district Khyber has been 9.86937 million and females comprise 4.81487 million.