Osman Soykut, who plays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has prayed for peace in Palestine.

The Turkish actor uploaded a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Pray for peace in Palestine now!”

Fellow celebrities and fans prayed and commented on his post.