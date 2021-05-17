Crumbling bridge on BRB Canal awaits department’s attention

SIALKOT: An old bridge over the Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Bharokey-Daska, in Daska tehsil, has been in dire need of reconstruction.

The bridge has already completed its age. Since its establishment, it has never been repaired or reconstructed. It was declared dangerous about two decades ago, and now it may collapse any time due to its crumbling condition. However, the traffic – both heavy and light – crosses this bridge.

This bridge is located in front of the New Judicial Complex Daska, where traffic flow remains non-stop.

Local officials of the Irrigation Department said that the government never allocated even a single penny for the repairing /reconstruction of this ancient bridge.

This bridge was still posing serious threats for the commuters, as it remains in crumbling condition with deep cracks in its walls and even in this bridge.

This canal bridge connects the hundreds of villages in Daska tehsil, as there is no other way for the local people to travel to reach these areas.

Tahir Rauf Ahmed, former president of the Daska Bar Association, says that the bridge was in dire need of its early reconstruction or repairing for its future needs.

There are several holes in this bridge, which weaken it.

When contacted, the local officials of the irrigation department said that they had already brought this miserable condition into the senior high-ups.

They said they were waiting for a “go ahead” for its direly needed reconstruction or repairing of this ancient bridge which remains under usage despite being declared dangerous and misfit for traveling several years ago. People belonging to the dozens of the surrounding villages of Daska tehsil have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghuman, and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq to look into the matter in the larger public interest as well.