A spiritual journey

The entire world is under duress. A global pandemic continues to rage while animosity and misunderstanding towards the “other” are on the rise globally. It is against this backdrop that I would like to share my personal journey; the one that brought me into Islam’s fold.

First things first. Wardella Alice Wolford is my maiden name. I am a fourth generation American – of German heritage – and an only child. My parents named me after all four of my grandparents: My mother’s parents were: Ward and Ella. My father’s mother was Alice, and my paternal grandfather’s last name was Wolford. I have told this story innumerable times over the years, but only after embracing Islam did I discover that my name has another meaning as well. Warda in Arabic means flower or rose.

In the spring of 2003, partially because of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, I realised that I needed to know more about Islam. Like too many Americans, I had virtually no knowledge about this third great Abrahamic faith. So, I went to the local public library and took out a few books. The first one I read was: Islam Today, a Short Introduction to the Muslim World by Akbar S Ahmed. At the time I did not know that Ambassador Ahmed is considered one of the world’s leading scholars on contemporary Islam, or that he was and still is the Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies and Professor of International Relations at the American University, Washington, DC, or that he and his wonderful wife, Zeenat, live only a 15 minute-drive from my home. I only knew as I read Dr Ahmed’s lucid prose that here was a faith whose tenets very closely resembled the personal faith that I had developed during my adult lifetime. What an amazing feeling it was! I felt like I had come home. I felt like a woman who has always lived among men who suddenly discovers that there are other women in the world. It was awe inspiring. I continued my studies though the summer of 2003, and in August I said the Shahada and officially became Muslim. I was blessed to have a few Muslim friends during those early days to help me with the day-to-day aspects of practicing Islam. Over the years, I have become a part of the Muslim community. I serve on the Board of Directors of the Muslim Women’s Association of Washington, DC. I have spoken about both Islam and my journey to Islam to both Muslim and non-Muslim organisations. And I even wrote a book about my experience entitled Straight and Sensible, My Journey to the Straight Path of Islam.

My experience has shown me that little-by-little and step-by-step we can work to combat the prejudice and hatred that infect the world. There can be no more important goal than building bridges among people

In 2007, I had the honor of meeting Ambassador Ahmed in person at the Egyptian Embassy when he was one of the first winners of the annual Bridge Builders Award given by the Interfaith Conference of Metropolitan Washington. We spoke for a few moments, and he asked me to call him at his office. I was greatly impressed that this renowned scholar spent at least 15 minutes talking to me and explaining how when we say that Mankind was created in God’s image, it does not mean that Mankind looks like God. It means that Mankind shares God’s qualities of mercy and compassion. That conversation was the beginning of a great friendship.

One of the most rewarding things that one can do in life is to interact with young people and help to open their hearts and minds. This is what Dr Ahmed has been doing for many years with the courses he teaches at the American University. Students of all religious backgrounds take his courses, the vast majority of whom are not Muslim and know very little about Islam. What they do know is often negative. By the end of the course, the students are not only more knowledgeable about Islam but they are also committed to bridge-building among all the faiths and all the peoples of the world. It has been my great pleasure to speak with some of Dr Ahmed’s students over the years and tell them about my personal journey. The students ask insightful questions and, I believe, learn about the commonalities of all faiths. I was particularly pleased this year when Dr Ahmed’s teaching assistant, a non-Muslim, commented that my remarks had helped him with his personal journey of faith.

My experience has shown me that little- by-little and step-by-step we can work to combat the prejudice and hatred that infect the world. There can be no more important goal than building bridges among people. This must be done by seeking and sharing knowledge, or ilm, as is so greatly encouraged in the Holy Quran. The quest that I began to seek knowledge about Islam almost 18 years ago has led to my being able to make our world a little better place by sharing that knowledge.

The writer is Secretary/Treasurer of the Muslim Women’s Association of Washington