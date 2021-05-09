Pakistan condemns Israeli forces’ attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces. At least 205 Palestinians were injured in the night-time clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque and around in East Jerusalem, according to media reports. The police attacked worshippers praying in the Masjid al-Qiblatain inside Al-Aqsa with stun grenades and rubber bullets. “We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.













