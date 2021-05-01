PTA helps Sri Lanka implement mobile number portability

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended training and technical support to Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) for the successful implementation of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in Sri Lanka.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, Sri Lankan Regulator has planned to introduce MNP for mobile users in their country and intends to follow processes adopted by PTA. MNP is a service through which a cell phone user can change his network without changing the number. Pakistan was the first country in South Asia to introduce this facility for its mobile users in 2007. The PTA has conducted workshops on MNP and held consultations with TRCSL representatives regarding best practices and related issues. TRCSL has acknowledged PTA’s support in replicating the MNP model in Sri Lanka. The PTA said that it appreciates the acknowledgement which is reflective of deep cooperation between the two regulators.