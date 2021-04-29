Swedish designer’s new suit aims to improve mobility in Parkinson’s and stroke

In a renewed hope for patients with Parkinson’s, who often experience tremors through their body, a Swedish engineer has created a suit that can help them significantly reduce such tremors using electronic stimulation. According to makerfairerome.eu, the Exopulse Mollii Suit can improve mobility for people affected by a stroke, Cerebral Palsy, or Parkinson’s disease. How? The single-piece suit is equipped with 58 embedded electrodes, which are adjusted to the user’s individual needs throughout the day. As per the website, low-frequency electrostimulation improves blood circulation and restores the previously inhibited balance between muscle pairs. If, for example, the bicep is tensed, the suit stimulates the tricep, which in turn causes the bicep to relax. As such, the technology works in a complementary way to functional electrical stimulation, in which nerves are stimulated with small electrical impulses in order to trigger movements.













