The talented Minal Khan is the brand ambassador of the remarkable TECNO Spark 7 Pro

TECNO has gone overboard with its recent campaign. The fans are aware of TECNO’s history of successful campaigns and that makes them even more excited. There were many rumors that there is going to be a new smartphone launch. TECNO never confirmed the rumors but the unveiling of ‘Spark girl’ on their social media pages sparked a new stream of discussions. Finally, they named the Spark girl to be Minal Khan and the new smartphone as Spark 7 Pro.

Minal Khan is extremely talented and gorgeous. These qualities perfectly relate to the new Spark 7 Pro. The youth associate themselves with Minal Khan and they follow every trend she promotes. Spark 7 Pro is her stylish choice that is picked up by youth as well. The popularity of Minal Khan favors the outreach of Spark 7 Pro. TECNO has shown her in a new and mesmerizing look that excels the awesomeness of Spark 7 Pro.

The Spark 7 Pro is the kin to the famous Spark series. The series is famous for having exquisite features at a very reasonable price. The Spark 7 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and that makes it an ultimate gaming phone. The fast processor promotes longtime efficient gaming experience. The 90Hz refresh rate adds to the smoothness of the device. Not only this, the 48MP camera will help in producing mind-blowing pictures. These plethora of features are found at an affordable price that in itself is a salesperson for the device.

People had positive things to say about the Spark 7 Pro even before it hit the markets. The reputation of the TECNO Spark series has always stayed intact because of its supreme quality. People have also shared their optimistic and joyful responses on social media platforms. Such amount of positive responses promote TECNO’s aim to spread joy, love, and passion amongst their customers. Hence, Spark 7 Pro is going to spark up people’s lives.

Spark 7 Pro is a promising smartphone by TECNO. People have embraced it with positive intentions. It will have all the essential features that a person requires. It is expected to be better than the previous Spark smartphones. TECNO is always up to creating new promotions online. To benefit from these offers, you will have to stay connected with their social media platforms.