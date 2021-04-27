Economic activities grind to halt amid Lockdown in Landi Kotal Bazaar

Amid rising Covid -19 cases in Landi Kotal, new set of lockdown measures have been implemented in main Bazaar and business activities have been brought to a halt. As per the direction of the provincial government, lockdown will be implemented in all bazaars at 6 pm and all the shopping and business centers will be closed, however bakery and medicine stores will remain open to provide relief to the people. Earlier, the local administration in a public message, delivered through loudspeakers informed the customers to complete their necessary shopping as the markets would be closed down till 6:00 pm.

It also warned the shopkeepers and local traders to follow the orders of suspending their trading activities before evening.

Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Akbar Iftekhar along with other administrative officials visited different sections of the Bazaar and examined the lockdown. He said the violators traders would be dealt as per law.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the devastating condition, created by the Covid 19 across the country, the administration also imposed ban on all sports activities usually organized at night time in the holy month of Ramadan and asked the faithful to offer Taraweeh prayers in the mosques strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) and prefer to stay at their homes to avoid spreading of the deadly virus.