SOPs violations committed on first day of O/A level exams

As Cambridge examinations kick started from Monday with the commitment to implement strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place across Pakistan, large number of SOPs violations were committed during Examination.

As per the details available with the Daily Times, large numbers of students were seen outside different exams centers, while no social distancing was practiced as recommended by NCOC. Information collected by Daily Times through video clips and pictures, revealed that the lack of maintaining social distancing was a major violation especially outside the centers before and after starting the exams.

Large number of students and their attendants/parents were observed not following the set rules of procedure to cope with the spread of pandemic. On the other hand, education minister Shahfqat Mahmood claimed otherwise. In contrast with the situation, Mahmood said “I visited an exam centre with the Head of British Council and Cambridge Pakistan. SOPs were being strictly observed including social distancing etc.”

When the education minister was trolled on social media platform twitter on his claims, he interestingly responded by saying that “some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls. Their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but self-projection.” Cambridge International had announced that it would be cancelling in-person exams in a “very small” number of countries including the UK and instead awarding students grades based on their teachers’ assessment, or expected grades. The board claimed the COVID directives issued by select governments make it “impossible” to conduct physical examinations there. The board, however, kept its decision to take in person exams in Pakistan, which perturbed many in the country.

Earlier, the government also stuck with its previous decision for physical exams. The education minister had said that the government decided to conduct the exams as scheduled, meaning the students’ demands were turned down. In response, some groups of students also approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) with the plea to order the relevant examination controlling bodies for cancelling O/A level physical exams. They requested the court for switching physical exams to a tested method of awarding school assessed grades. However, the court turned down the petition while saying that it is the prerogative of the government and concerned exam bodies. The court also declared that it never wanted to undermine the NCOC as a reason.