Govt taking steps to bring backward areas into mainstream: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking effective steps to bring backward areas into the mainstream.

The chief minister said this while talking to the media persons during a visit to Phagla, Dera Ghazi Khan, on Saturday.

The chief minister said that the government is committed to eliminating the deprivation of the backward areas of South Punjab.

The chief minister visited Darg, an area of Balochistan, Phagla, and Vahua of tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman and tehsil Taunsa Dera Ghazi Khan, where he inaugurated 18 projects, worth Rs1.2 billion, and laid foundation of six new schemes worth Rs1.3 billion in Taunsa.

The chief minister inaugurated Shah Suleiman Stadium, Sports Gymnasium and Pannahgah, and Rescue 1122 Centres for Fazila Kach and Barthi.

The chief minister also inaugurated Border Military Police Station for Hangoon Kuch, Fazila Kach, Mubarki and Barthi. Buzdar also inaugurated Kamal Park, City Park and Food Godown Park, installation of Tuff Tile in Union Council Boher, Makooldona, roads from Kalma Chowk to Sanghar and from Kalma Chowk to Mohalla Sheikhanwala, road from Indus Highway to Basti Hadmar, Basti Bait Ashraf Road. The Chief Minister inaugurated sewerage and tuff tile in Kharar Buzdar Union Council Mubaraki, Metal Road Fazila Kach Dostlani Market and sewerage and tuff tile road in Sardar Kalat Union Council Barthi. Usman Buzdar also inaugurated Mines and Minerals Dispensaries at Daaher, Galki and Salaar Band.

Buzdar laid the foundation stone of 17-km long road from Chowki Wala to Atomic Energy Dual Carriageway Road. Moreover, he also laid the foundation stone of 5-km long Indus High School Road from Indus High Kot Mor to Tain via Basti Laghari Jarlagari Road, from Indus Highway Naari South to Langerwali Road.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Rest House in Taunsa and a Social Security Hospital in Chowkiwala. He also announced to set up Taunsa University at Rs2 billion. He said that the Sangher Bridge project has been approved and this project will cost Rs. 58 crore. The contract for Lalu Daira Shah embankment has been awarded which will cost Rs11 billion.

He asserted that the sewerage system would be improved in Taunsa city at a cost of Rs620 million. Tuff tiles would be installed in Taunsa city, while a new cement factory would be installed in Shadan Lund.

The dualization of Mangrotha to Saakar road has been approved at a cost of Rs370 million. A livestock farm will be set up at a cost of Rs240 million. Project of installation of streetlights will be completed soon, while 107 different power supply schemes will be completed in two months.

The chief minister said that projects of Shorkot, Layyah, Taunsa, Chowkiwala, Barthi, Chhapar Balochistan Road are being reviewed. The estimated cost of these projects is Rs29 billion. a 132 KW grid is also being set up in Barthi.