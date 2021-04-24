Local admin to ensure availability of essential commodities on reasonable prices: DC Khyber

Deputy Commissioner (DC) ,Khyber Mansoor Arshad on Friday urged the local administration to ensure availability of daily usage commodities on reasonable price in the month of Ramadan and implementation of Standard Operation Procedure(SOP),approved for the Covid 19 to halt spread of the disease.

The views were expressed by the DC during his visit to Bara Bazaar. The DC was flanked by Assistant DC Noor Wali, Assistant Commissioner, Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash and other officials, DC Khyber who examined various sections of the Bazaar and checked price lists beside qualities of the different edibles.

The official also visited Sasta Bazaar and met with customers of sugar and flour who expressed their satisfaction over the price controlling system.

Speaking on the occasion DC Mansoor Arshad said the district administration would never allow artificial and self-price hike and for this purpose, daily checking of price lists o had been directed.

The district administrative high official stressed upon the official to make sure supply of daily usage goods for the fasting observers on reasonable rates and maintained that those shopkeepers found guilty of charging extra-price and violating official price lists would be dealt as per the law.

He also directed officials of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) to keep the Bazaar clean so as to provide a healthy environment to the faithful in the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, AC Bara briefed him on the initiatives taken to control price hiking and provision of necessary edibles on low prices in the market.