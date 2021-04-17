Police officer attempts to rape a social worker in khairpur

In a shocking incident, SHO police station Khuhra attempted to rape a women social worker at a police station, in Khairpur.

The accused SHO has been identified as Aijaz Mangsi.

According to details, Tahmina Khiliji , who is working as an NGO filed petition before a Gambat court for lording FIR against SHO police station Khuhra and head muhara of attempted rape.

In her petition she stated that she was going on a motorcycle cycle with her friend, when the accused SHO, stopped her and brought her to the police station on the pretext of verification of documents . The SHO, head muharar and one private person, later torched her and her friend, and attempt to rape her, the complainant bemoaned.

However, on the hue and cry of the victims, people gathered in the police station due to which she fled. The social worker prays for registration of FIR against SHO and other nominated accused and seeks justice.

The local court after hearing the arguments from consuls admitted the cases and issued notices to the respondent.

Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur Ameer Saud Mangsi took serious note of the incident and directed the ASP headquarter Nosherwan, to probe the matter and submit a report to him.

The lady SHO of women police station khairpur met with victim women Tahmina Khilji, and assured her of full legal aid in this regard. Tahmina khilji informed her that SHO khuhra threatened her with action if she took up the matter with higher police authorities.

Various social organizations have strongly condemned the police act in this regard and urged for justice to Tahmina.