Be Chic and Stylish with the New realme C25 Sporting a 6,000mAh Battery & Active Noise Cancelation-equipped realme Buds Air 2 & Air 2 Neo

Amid multiple smartphones landing in the market one after the other, it can be overwhelming to choose which to buy. People, especially the younger generation, tend to go for a device that has a futuristic design, innovative features, and is chic enough to hype up their style game. Taking a leap in this direction, realme has launched two chic smart audio devices with Active Noise Cancellation, realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo, and one new smartphone realme C25 with a 48MP Triple AI Camera and 6,000mAh Mega Battery.

realme C25 comes as a quality phone equipped with a 48MP AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape mode to help capture clearer images even in low-light environments. It sports an amazingly clear 8MP selfie camera to capture your moments better. The feature that outstands realme C25 from its competitors is the 6,000mAh Mega Battery that will run longer, better, and faster. The MediaTek Helio G70 processor in realme C25 not only enhances battery conditions and gaming experience but the overall performance of the phone as well.

The amazing features do not end here, realme C25 is the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. TÜV Rheinland commemorates safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. realme has worked hard with quality specialists at TÜV Rheinland to set new and upgraded quality standards for smartphones. This certification proves the high-quality standard for consumer electronics that realme brings for its users through its phones.

On the other hand, realme has introduced Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – a function that was once only seen in high-end flagship earbuds and headphones. realme understands that its youth audience is very conscious of their outlook, hence these two chic devices are just for them. With the belief of “Noise Off. Realme On”, realme Buds Air 2 gives a definitive audio experience with a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver, 25 hours playback, and has an 88ms Super Low Latency. The Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls and Intelligent Touch Control enables users to get a crispier and smoother calling experience. It is available in two cool and attractive colors, Closer White and Closer Black, with the Two-Tone Color Slipping Design bringing out the trendy outlook.

The realme Buds Air 2 Neo allows users to enjoy their favorite music with the 10mm Bass Boost Driver, Transparency Mode, and Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for calls. They give a non-stop music playback for 28 hours straight with Active Noise Cancellation up to 25db. These accessories are something that will completely change the game for the youth style implying individuality, personality, and attitude for them.

The exclusively designed price tags of these devices are another good selling point. realme C25 comes for a price tag of PKR 29,999/- and is available all over Pakistan. The AIoT products realme Buds Air 2 Neo carry a price tag of PKR 7,999/- while realme Buds Air 2 cost PKR 9,999/- and are available on Saamaan.pk. So, hurry up and get your trendy realme devices fast!