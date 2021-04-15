A Global Edtech Giant, My Tutor Source (MTS) opens new doors for Pakistani Professionals

It is the first week of March 2020, Islamabad is enjoying the first blooms of spring. Lahore, with its ever going literature festivals, is brimming with students, teachers and literary circles. Karachi is enjoying the first course of sea breezes from the south. The mornings are fine and the evenings are filled with excitement, laughter and joy. Suddenly, all of it was put at a halt. “Coronavirus has made its way to Pakistan”, the headlines screamed. The entire country was engulfed in a state of worry and panic. The air was filled to the brim with fear, chaos and uncertainty. The future became a big question mark in everyone’s minds. The reality became worse than a dystopian movie. Consequently, following the international protocol pertaining to the pandemic, the state of Pakistan imposed immediate lockdowns in every city. The workplaces, industries, educational institutes, schools, colleges and universities were shut down. While most of our life moved from a physical to a virtual world, the ‘zoom fatigue’ became the new norm. Due to the inactivity and loss of trade, the economy suffered as well. The COVID 19 pandemic disrupted the course of our entire lives. It destabilized almost all sectors of life. However, amid the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic, the sector which suffered the most was the education sector. Due to the pandemic cut downs and debilitating job market, many teachers were laid off from work. Hundreds of teachers have been out of work since March 2020.

Amid these grim circumstances, a glimmer of hope emerged. My Tutor Source created tons of employment opportunities for teachers in Pakistan. My Tutor Source, often shortened as MTS is a formidable international teaching platform that provides online educational services. It is an international platform with strong roots in the US, UK and Middle East. After establishing its strong international presence, MTS converged its focus on the development sector of global Southeast Asia. In the pandemic, My Tutor Source (MTS) decided to recruit from Pakistan and in result opened up an office in Lahore. Through its swift and resourceful attitude, My Tutor Source proved to be the biggest recruiter of teachers from top notch Pakistani universities such as NUST, GIKI, LUMS etc. To battle with the worsening job market for 2020 graduates, they hired extremely capable and experienced graduates from the best universities presenting them with the opportunity to explore academia as a career opportunity. Through this arrangement, the experienced graduates and students equally benefited from this arrangement. On one hand, the students gained a fresh perspective of teachers. Whereas, on the other hand, the teachers got to experience a diverse, multivalent student base from around the globe. All the while, MTS took full responsibility for the tutoring sessions and made sure that the delivery was highly beneficial and fun for the students and the tutors alike. MTS provided employment opportunities to hundreds of individuals struggling in a debilitating job market. In the last three months only, MTS recruited 150 professionals from Pakistan. These recruitments were not limited to tutors. MTS also hired 20 Sales and Marketing professionals to grasp the depth of Pakistani landscape.

During the pandemic, hundreds of teachers were laid off from their day jobs in the private sector. One of those teachers is Prof. Mohsin Ali. Mohsin Ali has been teaching English in the private sector for the last 17 years. Unfortunately, during the pandemic cutdowns, he was laid off from his work. After some weeks of unemployment, he joined MTS as a tutor. During a conversation with us. He said:

“I consider teaching to be the most rewarding profession. There is no other profession in the world that offers you a one on one connection with other human beings. When I was laid off from my workplace I was disoriented for days. Apart from the financial insecurity which occupied my mind most of the time, I was extremely distressed about my students as well. I missed the classes and an opportunity to impart the wisdom I have acquired from my experiences in all these years. Luckily, My Tutor Source provided me with those opportunities again. That too, in the comfort of my own space. They have been nothing short of a Godsend blessing.”

Prof. Mohsin Ali is not the only one who has had this experience. MTS has provided employment and engagement platforms to hundreds of other teachers, graduates and professionals alike. In a conversation, the CEO of My Tutor Source Aamir Azam talked to us about his brainchild and said:

“It was about time we utilized the potential in Pakistan. The teachers here are brilliant; many students can benefit from them. We hope to bring more employment opportunities in Pakistan because working with the experienced professionals of the education sector from Pakistan has been a great experience for us.”

My Tutor Source (MTS) has been nothing short of a miracle for the struggling education sector in Pakistan. Their excellent policies and innovative ways have bridged the gap between students and teachers alike. In these grim circumstances, when millions of students’ futures were on the line, My Tutor Source created revolutionary services in the development and education sector of global south Asia and the Middle East. You can connect with MTS through these details: