Development projects to be launched in ignored areas, says Religious affairs minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will sincerely address the problems being faced by the people and vowed that importance will be given to the ignored areas while launching development projects.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a separate feeder for the Landi Kotal Bazaar and installment of 20/26 MVA power transformer in grid station, he said that development projects had been launched in the remote areas on priority basis.

The minister said that in near future, construction work on setting up a grid station in Bazaar Zakha Khel and extension of separate power line for the industry zone in Mullagori will be completed soon. The era of development had been initiated in his constituency and he would leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of the people, he added. Xien grid construction Tribal Electricity Supply Company(TESCO) Irshad in his briefing session said that the settings of the grid station had been upgraded by installing a new 20/26 MVA power transformer worth of Rs 110 million that would make possible additional flow electricity to the consumers.

He added that a separate commercial electricity feeder and a special four and half kilometers line comprising 13 transformers and other necessary equipment of worth Rs 45 million have been installed to provide power supply to Landi Kotal Bazaar.

He assured that electricity would be resumed within the next 24 hours to the shops and business centers where the power meters had been installed. It is to be mentioned here that for the last six years, electricity supply remained suspended to the Bazaar.