Protestors blame NLC workers for misuse of authority, thrashing of workers

Scores of agitated laborers blocked the Torkham border and held a protest rally on Saturday to condemn the alleged misuse of authority by National Logistic Cell staff. Laborers and cart pushers who carry luggage at Torkham border protested over the recent incident of the beating of their coworker by National Logistic Cell (NLC) workers. Large number of the cart carriers gave up their routine activities and gathered in front of the terminal to lodge their complaint. They chanted slogans against the employees of the NLC and demanded the authorities to take immediate action against him. President Torkham labor union Farman Shinwari condemned the unlawful act of the NLC worker and asked the forces and NLC officials to take notice of the incident. He stressed upon the authorities concern to provide maximum relief to the laborers in Torkham so that they could easily earn three meals for their families. Due to agitation the Pak-Afghan border was suspended for all kinds of movement for an hour. Later, the laborers called off the protest following the assurance made by the officials that they would take action against the official if he was found guilty.













