The world never stops it keeps moving on

We know if there is one death then two babies born

Then how can we say that there is more sadness in the world than happiness

Then why is every person sad?

We say Life is not a bed of roses

Thats why everyone is lying, crying or dying

If I ask “How are you?” they say “I am fine”

All replies are the same with a smile on their face but we know they are lyin’

If in one part of the world is Spring then in other part there is Autumn

But we are all same, we are all in grief and at the bottom

We say the words we dont really mean

And when we are alone all we do is scream

And now I have given up which once was not an option to me

From the dark hole the world I see

Is brabaric, savage and suffocating

We all eat the fruit of hating and its the cause of fuss we are creating

We are crowded by the people

Yet we are all alone

They think they are goldstone

But actually everyone is a moron

If you are feeling anxious

Then throw the paint on canvas

Pick up your pen and let it flow

Write beautiful poetry when you are at your low