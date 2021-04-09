PNCA establishes regional office in Gilgit Baltistan

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts, opens up its regional office in Gilgit Baltistan. The office was formally inaugurated by GB’s Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs, Raja Nasir Ali Khan on Thursday. Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA, Sumair Ahmed Syed, Secretary Tourism, Sports & Culture GB, Zafar Taj a cultural personality and Secretary Agriculture and PNCA’s Board member Mr Taqi Akhunzada were also present on the occasion.

Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for NH&CD, was also scheduled to attend, however due to flight cancellation he could not reach. He sent a special message expressing his intentions to be actively engaged with GB in future. He said, “I am happy that PNCA has set up this regional office at GB. We will make sure that we contribute to the promotion of the rich culture of GB through cultural activities.”

The PNCA’s office is located in a small portion of the Sports Complex in Jutial. This complex features sports and cultural facilities. PNCA has constructed a sound proof audio recording studio within the allocated space, which is fully equipped with latest technology. It is prepared to record all genres of music. The Council intends to talk to the KIU for their interest in setting up a music archives for traditional and modern music of GB. In that case PNCA can share the recorded data with them.

Dr Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA, said that “PNCA is a national organization and should have a national presence, in the context of rich culture of GB it was imperative to have a branch office here. PNCA has setup an audio recording studio and intends to record the legendary artists of GB as well as young emerging talent to be taken at a National and International level” She announced that the first recordings will be of the legendary singer and musician Jan Ali from Gilgit. “These recordings will prove to be a beacon of light for the younger generation,” she said.

Taqi Akhunzada, PNCA’s Board member from GB also hailed this initiative and expressed that this is a historic day. PNCA has a national mandate therefore, its presence in GB is welcomed. He expressed that they would like to see PNCA’s presence in Skardu also.