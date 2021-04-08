PM can expose those attempting to humiliate others: Tareen

A banking court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two others in three different cases registered against them by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court extended their interim pre-arrest bail until April 10. The court adjourned the hearing till April 10 for further arguments in the case. The next date was fixed as the banking court judge was unavailable during the hearing.

MNA Raja Raiz, Punjab minister Numan Langrial, MPA Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa and several others PTI lawmakers were present on the occasion.

Later talking to the media outside the banking court’s premises, Tareen said, “Not one or two but three FIRs have been registered against me.” “My question is the same from day one that there are over 80 sugar mills in Pakistan, why am I being singled out?”

He said that he is compelled to ask why he is being subjected to this vindictive action. “My loyalty [to the party] is being tested. I have been facing the sugar commission for the past one year and have kept mum all along,” he maintained.

Tareen said that those who attempt to humiliate others will soon be unveiled. “Those people who plot designs to humiliate others [will] be unmasked so that everyone would know about them”, he added.

He demanded that those behind the vengeful action against him be exposed. “Prime Minister Imran Khan can expose these elements,” he opined. “It is regrettable that we are here seeking justice from Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he remarked.

Tareen also hit out at, what he called, his “media trial” asking if the cases against him are too weak to stand in a court of law that scorn is being poured on him in the media. He was of the view that the PTI will also suffer if he part ways with it. However, he cleared that he is and will remain a part of the party.

“I don’t intend to meet PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari,” he said referring to rumours suggesting that he is joining the PPP. “There is no truth in such talk,” he stated in clear terms.

Talking to a media persons, Raja Riaz advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to “not lose a friend like Tareen as he had a role in forming the government.”

Referring to the recently acquired vote of confidence, Riaz said there were the efforts of Tareen that made it possible. The lawmakers also said that some people within the ranks of PTI are damaging the party.