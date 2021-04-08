UAF conceives calf in camel through artificial insemination

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), scientists have heralded a major breakthrough in camel production by achieving the first calf in camel through artificial insemination.

UAF team leader Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi along with Dr Muhammad Salman Waqas, Dr Anjum Masood, and UAF MPhil students established the techniques, including semen collection, semen extension, semen evaluation, and artificial insemination with fresh extended semen in the camel at Camel Breeding and Research Institutes Rakh Mani, district Bhakkar. The Livestock and Dairy Development Department supported the UAF in this task.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Tanveer congratulated the team for the achievement.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that for artificial insemination, semen was collected from the male camel. The collected semen was extended with a commercially available semen extender. The semen was placed in the body of the uterus of the camel. The methodology requires specialized training in the field of Theriogenology. The task was completed by Dr. Qureshi who has international exposure as Consultant Embryo Transfer and Artificial Insemination in camel in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. The university researchers expect that it will enhance the camel production in order to increase the milk and meat availability.

He said that Pakistan with an estimated camel population of 1.1 million, ranks 8th among major camel raising countries. UAF has introduced the modernization in camel production of the country.

He said that camel milk contains more iron, three times higher vitamin C than cow’s milk, higher Fe, more vitamins, minerals and low fat with high medical value. He said that camel milk also strengthens the immune system and it was having high medical values. He said that camel milk is also helpful for sugar patients as it has insulin in it. He said that at present 39 percent of the country population is facing food insecurity. He said that Agriculture and Livestock sector promotion is a way forward to alleviate poverty and food insecurity.