Swabi attack: ATC judge killed along with wife, children

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was killed on Sunday along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle of the ATC judge near Ambar interchange in Swabi.

“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the attack,” they said.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while the security forces cordoned off the area. The investigation of the incident was underway as law enforcement agencies were collecting evidence from the scene for forensic analysis to apprehend the perpetrators behind this attack.