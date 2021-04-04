Umair Awan, the talented Pakistani singer from Islamabad, making waves

Pakistani sensation and “Hasdi Aa” star Umair Awan has lately been the talk of the town! Umair Awan is a well-known and famous Pakistani singer and TikTok Influencer with over 950k followers on the platform.

Umair Awan began his musical career at a young age and has achieved appreciation and love from millions of fans across the globe. Dropping out from college to pursue his passion for music and song writing, Umair has proved that his love for the art was not something that would fade away anytime soon. “My friends had always motivated me by appreciating my voice and telling me that it was soothing. That’s when I decided to give a shot to singing and it turned into my passion”, reminisces Umair.

He has sung many super hit songs including “TikTok Billo,” “Teri Yaadien,” “Adhoura” and “Changi Lagi.” “TikTok Billo” garnered over 25 million views on YouTube and has been one of the best performance from the young Pakistani heart-throb.

Umair Awan’s latest record-breaking song titled “Hasdi Aa” has crossed well over 6 million views and more than a million comments on YouTube. The song also features other famous TikTokers along with Umair Awan. His trademark sound has also been played in several OSTs such as, ‘Teri Yadeein ‘ and ‘Adhoura.

The 25-year old considers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam as his role models and he looks up to them for inspiration in all his works. “Their songs and voice soothes the soul and can enlighten anyone’s mood”, says Umair while talking about his idols.

The COVID pandemic saw Umair’s popularity surge among the youth. He has become one of the most loved TikTok personalities nationally and internationally. He has made it a point to share his musical journey online and says that he is yet to improvise his musical skills and become the best in the industry.

Umair has several projects brewing in the pipeline and he is certain that the audience is going to love it. The young star is truly the embodiment of hard work, determination and self-belief.

