Pakistanis to get training from China in semi-conductor technology

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is working with Iron Brother China totrain the people in semi-conductor technology, according to Gwadar Pro. Speaking to journalists, the Minister said the country’s future is linkedwith technology.”The merger of technology and biotechnology is of utmost importance. Wewill work together with China for the training of people in semi-conductortechnology. China is already cooperating,” he remarked. Chaudhry maintained that the incumbent government is making all-out effortsfor the development of the technology sector.He said the country can develop at a fast speed with the development ofscience and technology.The minister emphasized the need for a national environment where policiesencourage technological innovations and the exploration of new ideas.He highlighted the recent initiatives, including a new national drone policyand the establishment of a national board for the regulation oftechnologies.













