Saudi crown prince calls PM Imran, invites him to Riyadh

Saudi crown prince Muhamad bin Salman called the prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, inquiring about his health and talked about the strengthening of ties between the two countries. MBS also extended him an invite to visit Saudi Arabia.

During the telephonic conversations, boosting of bilateral ties between the two countries was discussed. Earlier Imran Khan had sent a letter to the crown prince, appreciating the launch of the “Saudi Green Initiative” and “Green Middle East” initiative.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the Prince Salman inquired about the prime minister’s health and wished him speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a telephone call today from the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman. pic.twitter.com/lSWQBmxuMz — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 29, 2021

PM also inquired about Muhammad bin Salman’s health who recently underwent a surgery.

During the conversation The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. Imran Khan further appreciated he transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East initiative”.

PM said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will work together on these environmental initiatives. The Prime Minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

Other than that Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

MBS extended an invite to the Prime Minister for a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future. The premier graciously accepted the invitation, PM office stated.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. The Crown Prince invited the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Earlier, the Saudi leadership including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished the PM a speedy recovery after he tested positive for the coronavirus.