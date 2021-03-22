Saudi leadership wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday wished Prime Minister of Pakistan a speedy recovery after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the two Saudi leaders sent cables to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his infection with the novel coronavirus,” the SPA reported.

Mohammad bin Salman sent a similar message.

PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The news was announced on Twitter by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan.

The first lady, Bushra Bibi also tested positive for the virus.