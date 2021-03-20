PM Imran tests positive for coronavirus two days after vaccination

PM Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, just two days after getting vaccinated.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan took to twitter to share that the prime minister is self isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

According to Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on Political Communication, PM Imran’s covid symptoms are not severe, and he just has mild cough and fever.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا COVID-19 کا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔وہ اپنی رہائش گاہ پر قرنطینہ میں ہیں۔ اللہ کا شکر ہے کہ انکی علامات شدید نہیں ہیں۔ بہت ہلکی سی کھانسی اور ہلکا سا بخار ہے ۔ اللہ انکو جلد صحتیاب کرے آمین۔ انشاللہ آپکو ان کی صحت کے بارے آپ ڈیٹ دیتے رہیں گے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 20, 2021