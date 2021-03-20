Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, March 20, 2021


PM Imran tests positive for coronavirus two days after vaccination

Web Desk

PM Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, just two days after getting vaccinated.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan took to twitter to share that the prime minister is self isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus. 

According to Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on Political Communication, PM Imran’s covid symptoms are not severe, and he just has mild cough and fever.

