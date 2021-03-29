Move to make Chhachhro new district gets mixed reaction

The people of the desert district especially those of the Parkar region have strongly reacted over the move of PPP MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani to make Chhachhro as the new district of the region. They said that annexing the Parkar region of the present Tharparkar into the proposed new district would be a cruel joke with the people of the hilly area and asked the high-ups of Sindh government to reject such proposals put forward by PPP MNA from Mithi town. The PPP Senator Krishna Kolhi from Nagarparkar taluka in her message sent to the media persons on Sunday made it clear that they did not have any objection over the formation of Chhachhro as the new district as per the demand of Dr Malani. She claimed neither she nor MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro were contacted for their versions over such proposal adding she made it clear that the people of her area would never accept such proposals. The PPP MPA from Parkar, Qasim Siraj Soomro also said that the taluka would not be included even Chhachhro was made the new district in the desert region. ”

The aide of Chief Minister Sindh on human rights, Advocate Veerjo Kolhi, who also hails from Parkar region said that they did not have any objection to the formation of the new district adding he made it clear Nagarparkar taluka would not be annexed with the proposed new district. Allah Rakhio Khoso, Nashad Samoon, Zulfikar Ali, Dr Auruanzeb Sand and others from the hilly town also taking to the social media showed their annoyance over such proposal and said that including Parkar in the new district would be resisted, as according to them, Nagarparkar town or its other parts had no direct road links with that of Chhachhro.” We are very comfortable to have the district headquarters in Mithi town” they said that if Islamkot was formed as the new district and their taluka was included into it they would not have any objection.

MNA Dr Mashesh Kumar Malani when contacted confirmed that he had written a letter to the chief minister Sindh and requested him to form Chhachhro as the new district for the development of the vast desert areas on the demands of the area people ” I did not mention the specific regions to be included in the territories in Chhachhro in a case this is formed as new district” he added and made it clear his intentions were only to further bring the development in the desert region by forming some more administrative units within Thar. He said that the Sindh government was yet to form the committee to visit the area for the proposed project.

The letter written by the Secretariat of Chief Minister Sindh to Senior Member of Board of Revenue, government of Sindh on March 25 directed him to to take necessary actions, as directed by chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the earliest for the formation Chhachhro as the new district in the light of the request made by Dr Malani.