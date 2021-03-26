Man kills four family members for property

As many as four persons of a family, including two minor children, were killed allegedly by the family head over a property dispute in village Kotli Kokiyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil, here on Thursday.

Adnan Basharat (26), his wife Mishal (23) and their children Abdul Hadi (3 years old) and Hania Fatima (2 years old) were sleeping in the room when the accused family Head Basharat killed them with repeated attacks of iron rods and hammers on their heads and crushed their heads.

Accused also fired bullets in his slain son Adnan.

Police said that the reasons behind these four brutal murders was stated to be a property dispute between accused Basharat and his slain son Adnan.

Motra police have claimed to arrested Basharat who has confessed to kill four persons of his family(including his real son ,daughter in law, grand son and grand daughter)over a property dispute. Police have registered a case and started investigation. Rescue 1122 shifted dead bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.