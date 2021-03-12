Daily Times

Pakistan will pay huge price for TikTok ban, Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will pay a huge price for TikTok ban.

The Peshawar High Court yesterday ordered an immediate ban on the popular video sharing app on accounts of obscene and indecent content.

Minister for Science and Technology said that most judges are unaware of the working models of technology.

 

He continued in his tweet that he will request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to revoke the ban on TikTok. Fawad Chaudhry said that Ministry of Science and Technology will will work with judiciary for tech modules for judges.

TikTok is one of the most widely used applications worldwide. Other than entertainment purposes, the app is being used as a marketing tool and for other business modules.

 

