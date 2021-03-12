Pakistan will pay huge price for TikTok ban, Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will pay a huge price for TikTok ban.

The Peshawar High Court yesterday ordered an immediate ban on the popular video sharing app on accounts of obscene and indecent content.

Minister for Science and Technology said that most judges are unaware of the working models of technology.

Court Decision to ban TikTok is yet another Court Decision for which people of Pak will pay a huge price,I understand most of the judges are unaware of the tech working models, I ll request CJP to intervene and @MinistryofST ll work with Judiciary for tech modules for Judges — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2021

He continued in his tweet that he will request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to revoke the ban on TikTok. Fawad Chaudhry said that Ministry of Science and Technology will will work with judiciary for tech modules for judges.

TikTok is one of the most widely used applications worldwide. Other than entertainment purposes, the app is being used as a marketing tool and for other business modules.