British MP thanks Pakistani Consulate for gifts, reiterates support for Kashmiris

British Member of Parliament (MP) for Bury North James Daly expressed his appreciation on receiving the gifts of Pakistani oranges and dates from the Consulate General (CG) of Pakistan in Manchester. In a statement, James Daly MP, a great friend of Pakistan, said Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are integral part of the commonwealth, and lifelong friends of the United Kingdom (UK).

James said “I want all my Pakistani and Kashmiri constituents to know that my commitment and determination to bring prosperity and peace to the noble people of Kashmir is unshakable. I recall my visit to Pakistan and AJK in February 2020 when I visited the Line of Control (LOC).” At that time, I touched on the key issues of bilateral trade and closer ties between Pakistan, Kashmir and the UK, he added. MP Daly further said with the help of British government, he wants to introduce long term programmes to support the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. He also vowed to follow up with further information on the opportunities that Brexit brings with a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Pakistan.

He said that he has been talking to the UK government to establish trade links between Pakistan and the UK, to ensure that this brilliant produce comes to the supermarkets, and that everyone should benefit from these oranges and other products. I look forward to continuing this wonderful relationship with Pakistan and Kashmir in future meetings, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Councillor Khalid Hussain of Bury, a prominent British Pakistani also appreciated CG Manchester Tariq Wazir, for reaching out to Prominent British MPs specially those who always support Pakistan.