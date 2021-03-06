SIREN to develop Conferencing system at Shah Abdul Latif University

A Team of Sindh Innovation Research & Education Network (SIREN) called on the Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Saturday, in order to develop a Video Conferencing System at University, under the approved project entitled Sindh Innovation Research & Education Network (SIREN, for installation of Video Conference Setup led by Prof. Nadeem A. Khan Coordinator SIREN. On the occasion VC briefed about the academic, research and development of the University. During the meeting, Dr. Ibupoto commended the generous support of SIREN for providing a Video Conferencing Facility in order to facilitate the Faculty Members and Research Scholars in a comfortable and conducive environment. Prof. Nadeem A. Khan assured the ViceChancellor that within the short span of time, we will establish the Video Conference Hall as per approved plan with the help of technical team. Later on, the team visited the site and conducted a comprehensive survey for the establishment of Video Conference at the designated spot.













