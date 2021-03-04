Plantation drive kicks off in Khairpur

The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) of Tandojam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri on Thursday planted samples of indigenous trees at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET). On the occasion Dr. Marri said, that his vision is to promote green economics education in all colleges of the Sindh Agriculture University of Tandojam, to impart innovative green economics education to the students, to meet challenges being faced by the agriculture sector due to sudden climatic changes on global and national level.

There is a dire need for planting samples of mangoes, neem, and other indigenous plants to cope with contemporary climatic changes taking place in the Sindh and other provinces of Pakistan, Dr Marri added.

He said that due to sudden climatic changes, heat waves, and melting of glaciers, have brought devastating impacts on the livelihood of people and on various crop productions in Sindh and at a national level.

He said that planting samples of indigenous trees at educational institutions, homes, towns, and in embankments of canals would help us to mitigate the impacts of toxic gases released in our atmosphere in order to curb emissions causing climate change.

The way forward in response to meet challenges being faced by the agriculture sector, is to promote the concept of a green economy and innovative technologies in the agriculture sector to save our country from food scarcity, and mitigate the impacts of climatic changes, he added.

On the occasion, Dr Marri also visited various labs and nurseries established by students to grow vegetables and other crops in water scarce regions of Sindh, to cope with water shortage issues and food security issues in their regions due to climatic changes impacts. He lauded the efforts of the teachers for imparting research-orientated agriculture education at the KCAET.

The Principal of the KCAET, Dr.Mohamad Ibrahim Kerrio, Jan Mohammad Marri dean of Crop Protection, Faculty of SAU, Dr. Naimutllah Leghari Dean of Agriculture Engineering SAU, Dr. Eijaz Ahmed Khuharo Dean of Social Science SAU, Dr. Qamar U Ddin Chachar. Dean of Crop Production, were also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, Institute of Business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur also organized the Annual Tree Plantation Ceremony. Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor SALU, Khairpur was the chief guest on this occasion, while Prof. (Retd.) Shah Muhammad Luhrani, Former Dean Faculty of Commerce & Business Administration was the guest of honor. Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto along with Prof. (Retd.) Shah Muhammad Luhrani and Prof. Dr. Minhoon Khan Laghari jointly planted a sapling of indigenous trees in the premises of the Institute.

Talking to the participants of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said trees and flowers are the indigenous beauty of nature. With the help of trees, we can provide a friendly environment at the campus as result the scorching, sizzling and humid temperature could be minimized. In addition to trees, the flowers are a major source of fragrance and beauty and attract the human and to create a good mood and reduce stress and anxiety, the VC added. He stressed the need to plant more saplings of trees at campus premises to control the pollution and promote the sense of friendly environment.

Prof. Dr. Chandan Lal, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Shahdadkot Campus, Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ali Junejo, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Iram Rani, Prof. Dr. Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, Prof. Dr. Tajnees Pirzada, Prof. Dr. Khalida Mahar, Prof. Dr. Ismail Sommro, Dr. Irfan Ali Mirani, Dr. Mujeeb Abro, Engr. Ghulam Asghar Shaikh and others were also present during the ceremony.