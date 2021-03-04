PPP writes letters to ECP to probe code of conduct’s ‘violations’

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday urged the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the ‘mysterious behaviour’ of opposition MPAs residing in hotels in Karachi. A letter, dated March 2, written by PPP’s Central Election Cell Incharge Taj Haider, stated that according to various media sources, PTI booked 30 rooms at a local hotel where 15 provincial lawmakers are currently residing. “Likewise, MQM has booked rooms at the Regent Plaza for their MPAs. This unusual behaviour of the MPAs of PTI and MQM residing in hotels despite having accommodation in Karachi raises concerns,” the letter further stated. Haider requested the ECP to ensure that the housed MPAs were not bribed or under any duress that may abstain them from exercising their free opinion in the Senate election. “The ECP is also requested to investigate who is bearing the lodging expenses,” the letter added. Separately, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also wrote a letter to the electoral body where he urged the ECP to take notice of the code of conduct’s violation by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “PTI Women’s Assembly is telling the media that the Prime Minister has given Rs 500 million,” Bukhari claimed in the letter, adding that ECP should take action against the Premier.













